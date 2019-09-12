Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Its Pioneer Natural (PXD) Position by $5.36 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Price Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Increased Its Holding by $319,800

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08 million, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83M shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 1.21 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 10,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 11,093 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pacific Glob Investment Communications invested in 0.09% or 2,625 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 471,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Fund Inc stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 11.62 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Management invested in 0.16% or 6,930 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp reported 1,881 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 249,121 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 1,842 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 22 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia accumulated 9,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 15.37 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 63,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Reset Is Underway, But Requires Patience – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,737 shares to 370,220 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,424 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,901 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 651 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 3,336 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,500 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 5,725 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.43% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9.42M shares. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 4,981 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Synovus Financial owns 121,178 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability owns 16,142 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.13% or 16,937 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).