Viking Fund Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Lowered Position by $384,852 as Market Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.07M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 958,650 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.84 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 5,240 shares to 9,901 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

