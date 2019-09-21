Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Marathon Petrole (MPC) Position by $1.93 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $13.02 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 99,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,508 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, down from 102,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petrole (MPC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, up from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petrole for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 100,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.