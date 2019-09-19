Viking Fund Management Has Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Bluefin Trading Has Raised Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Market Valuation Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 370,252 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $246.37. About 1.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/04/2018 – Tesla Says Autopilot Vice President Keller Is Leaving Carmaker; 14/05/2018 – Musk says ‘thorough reorganization’ underway at Tesla; 15/05/2018 – It is “quite likely” Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, according to a leaked internal memo; 11/04/2018 – The new Model Y details show that Tesla is pushing ahead on plans to build a new vehicle even as it struggles to produce the Model 3; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla Model S collides into California police car; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Field’s leave of absence follows a string of executive departures from Tesla; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 25/05/2018 – Tesla on Friday declined to comment on whether it has shipped in any new production equipment from Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 2.15 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust accumulated 26,086 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 192,590 shares. Lvw Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 536,590 shares. 68,668 are owned by Burney Com. Fayez Sarofim Company accumulated 0.05% or 52,728 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 3,210 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & reported 6,438 shares. Chilton Mgmt Lc invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Com has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moller Finance accumulated 0.16% or 1,801 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 316,372 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) by 149,000 shares to 526,000 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Commerce invested in 194 shares. Essex Svcs owns 2,819 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Comm, a Korea-based fund reported 154,707 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 0.22% or 12,065 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 9,051 shares. Assetmark reported 7 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 10,249 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 150 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,264 shares. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 939 shares. First Personal Financial Services has 128 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 389 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 184,254 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was bought by Musk Elon.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 389,200 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 215,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Tr.