Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding by $8.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $599,343; Share Value Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 298,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 439,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 737,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,446 shares to 132,486 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital reported 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 8,928 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication invested in 80,054 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,040 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Com reported 18,470 shares stake. Chemical Bancorp stated it has 25,066 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,300 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Westpac Corporation owns 49,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,000 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 0.26% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 13,293 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 2,737 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division accumulated 5,252 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ok stated it has 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regions Finance holds 13,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamlin Management Ltd Com invested 1.97% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pitcairn holds 17,221 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,013 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 348,986 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hilton Cap Lc, New York-based fund reported 365,717 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.18M are held by Raymond James Assocs. Axa reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Opus Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 60,000 shares. Parametric Associates Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barnett And Inc owns 10,527 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams slides to seven-month low as Bernstein downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.