Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; Envision Solar International (EVSI) Shorts Increased By 114.81%

Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI) had an increase of 114.81% in short interest. EVSI’s SI was 5,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 114.81% from 2,700 shares previously. With 25,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s short sellers to cover EVSI’s short positions. The SI to Envision Solar International Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 13,912 shares traded. Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 19,300 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 151,700 shares with $5.47M value, down from 171,000 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $71.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.97 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 21,000 shares to 49,000 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 56,700 shares. Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.58M for 25.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.