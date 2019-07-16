Viking Fund Management Decreased By $9.27 Million Its Pioneer Natural (PXD) Holding; IAHL CORPORATION (IAHL) Shorts Down By 77.78%

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural (PXD) stake by 50.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as Pioneer Natural (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 60,000 shares with $9.14 million value, down from 121,000 last quarter. Pioneer Natural now has $23.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 898,228 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

IAHL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:IAHL) had a decrease of 77.78% in short interest. IAHL’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 77.78% from 2,700 shares previously. It closed at $0.33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

IAHL Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides alternative energy services. The company has market cap of $21.45 million. The firm provides associated gases capturing, cleaning, compressing, and transporting services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides LNG production, transportation, and re-gasification; alternative energy engineering consulting; LNG, liquid compressed natural gas , and natural gas vehicle (NGV) sales; and NGV stations and vehicles conversion services.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

