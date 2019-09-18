Viking Fund Management Cut Pioneer Natural (PXD) Stake; Wendys International Has 1.2 Sentiment

Wendys International Inc (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 122 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 102 reduced and sold equity positions in Wendys International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 163.92 million shares, down from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wendys International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 50.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural (PXD) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as Pioneer Natural (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Pioneer Natural now has $23.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 28.62% above currents $139.01 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 10,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 1,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27 shares. Caymus Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Principal Finance Gru Incorporated accumulated 285,343 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,350 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 5,365 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company owns 212,800 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 104,557 shares. 30,650 are owned by Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Dana Investment Advisors accumulated 61,930 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 9,918 shares. Duncker Streett Company holds 2,737 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Cambridge Tru Communication has 0.64% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. 500 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $60,505.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 16.01 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) stake by 3,000 shares to 94,000 valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 4.88M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90 million for 31.39 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.54% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.47 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 28.63 million shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.72% invested in the company for 2.70 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.04% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 69,826 shares.