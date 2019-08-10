Viking Fund Management Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 0.1% or 250,395 shares. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% or 756,282 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 23,337 are owned by Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors Inc. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 57,528 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ems Cap Lp holds 2.09% or 273,440 shares. Coastline Trust has 15,215 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 435,891 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc reported 891,740 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 34,272 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability Com reported 27,974 shares. Mufg Americas owns 63,845 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Com holds 7,992 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Moreover, Gru has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.01 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 55,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 298,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,500 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 6.34 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Harvey Co Limited Liability holds 5,244 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.35% or 23.95M shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 11.63M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 6,312 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 17.06 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 53.23 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Co holds 12,487 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.94M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Co has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charter Trust Com accumulated 0.23% or 39,475 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 2.02M shares. British Columbia Corp invested in 1.07M shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.