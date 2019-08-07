Viking Fund Management Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.84 Million; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Market Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 1.10M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.075. About 339,004 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 225,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 851,870 shares. Loews holds 12,050 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 0.28% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The New Jersey-based Reaves W H And has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Com holds 5.88M shares. 45,600 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Limited. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 15,500 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,654 shares. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 3.44% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 29,942 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 1.38% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 775,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,360 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.