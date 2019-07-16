Viking Fund Management Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $517,500; Market Value Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined, Manchester Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $413,630

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 2.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 1.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Com has 27,696 shares. 2,846 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Llc. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 0.69% or 23,148 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,894 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kornitzer Ks holds 0.33% or 89,334 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,637 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 11,721 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Lc has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan And has invested 1.77% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Service holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,083 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 116,225 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.41% or 377,414 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,508 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66 million. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in 3M (MMM) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,823 shares to 80,920 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 803,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Partners holds 766,308 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.31% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital reported 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kornitzer Ks reported 112,088 shares stake. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.15% or 3,675 shares. Asset One Co Ltd holds 0.12% or 226,949 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 95,262 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 136,846 shares. 21,582 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. Bangor Commercial Bank has 17,387 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co reported 3.33 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 23,914 were accumulated by Chemical Bank. Capwealth Advisors invested in 0.04% or 2,951 shares.