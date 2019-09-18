Viking Fund Management Boosted By $950,000 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (Call) (CINF) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (Call) (CINF) stake by 92.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 99,141 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (Call) (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 7,900 shares with $819,000 value, down from 107,041 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp (Call) now has $18.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 472,330 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Occidental Pete (OXY) stake by 50.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Occidental Pete (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 56,700 shares with $2.85M value, up from 37,700 last quarter. Occidental Pete now has $40.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.54% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 14.27M shares traded or 53.22% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Owens Corning New (Put) (NYSE:OC) stake by 37,300 shares to 49,000 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 16,100 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. Debbink Dirk J had bought 182 shares worth $19,965 on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.09 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Comm Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Korea holds 6,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 840,990 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,000 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc has invested 0.2% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fifth Third National Bank has 737,368 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.03% or 6,595 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 20,315 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 6,370 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 0.07% stake. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 60,957 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 55,427 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -3.55% below currents $114.05 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Co holds 0.34% or 25,116 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon holds 0.4% or 13,775 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company owns 25,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 52,820 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Citigroup Inc holds 1.34 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 103,625 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 202 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 433,240 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.69% or 29,987 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 228,367 shares stake. Stellar Limited Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 24,588 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 6,325 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased A stake by 70,000 shares to 195,000 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 9,000 shares. Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was reduced too.