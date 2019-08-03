Viking Energy Group, Inc. (VKIN) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Cato (CATO) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Cato Corp (CATO) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 64 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 50 sold and trimmed holdings in Cato Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 19.66 million shares, down from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cato Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 43 Increased: 39 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Viking Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -76.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.18. About 33,000 shares traded. Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation for 33,077 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne owns 35,867 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 11,746 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,500 shares.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $339.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

It closed at $13.72 lastly. It is down 42.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500.

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $16.41 million. The firm owns gas and oil leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017.