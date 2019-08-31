Vigilant Capital Management Upped Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Oshkosh (OSK)

Among 6 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.50’s average target is 20.25% above currents $70.27 stock price. Oshkosh had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, August 1. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 18 report. Citigroup maintained Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. See Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty \u0026 Co. Rating: Buy New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc acquired 7,046 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 263,414 shares with $13.67M value, up from 256,368 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $27.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 318,717 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 17,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 33,646 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability. 5.72M were reported by Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Co. 59,939 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Natixis holds 216,416 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 88,789 shares. Pnc Group has 102,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 17,113 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Associated Banc has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Parkside Bancorp & has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 285,832 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 38,943 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 160,385 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication invested in 0.51% or 369,774 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91% or 263,414 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.27% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.09% or 32,970 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 344,170 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 854 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 52,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amarillo National Bank & Trust reported 19,983 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.06% or 27.42M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 95,775 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 1,105 shares to 2,942 valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 24,423 shares and now owns 254,761 shares. Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 6.40% above currents $52.32 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

