Vigilant Capital Management Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $321,960 as Stock Declined; Thomas White International LTD Holds Stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 34,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 208,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 173,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 31,514 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 198,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 193,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 3.69 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Texas-based Cadence Natl Bank Na has invested 0.68% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 5.00 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Adams Natural Res Fund invested in 342,100 shares. Dana Investment Advsr invested in 141,589 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Inc owns 34,247 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd accumulated 5,984 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,246 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Telemus Cap Lc has 4,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 304,530 are owned by Guggenheim Lc. Cullen Capital Management Limited holds 2.3% or 966,260 shares in its portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,810 shares to 159,577 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,697 shares, and cut its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.