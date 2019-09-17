Vigilant Capital Management Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Stake By $1.12 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised By $1.18 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd acquired 621 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 96,314 shares with $182.38M value, up from 95,693 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $898.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.4. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 152,068 shares with $14.17M value, down from 164,091 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $47.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.16% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 28.92% above currents $81.22 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 26,495 shares to 306,455 valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 10,194 shares and now owns 183,668 shares. Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 24.09% above currents $1816.4 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.