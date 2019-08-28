Vigilant Capital Management Stake In Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Was Increased; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Newtyn Management Lowered Its Position by $27.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 141,338 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 333,243 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,131 shares to 218,470 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,718 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 2.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).