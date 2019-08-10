Vigilant Capital Management Stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) as Stock Price Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.01 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,419 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

