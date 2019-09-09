Vigilant Capital Management Raised Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lowered By $35.27 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 223,255 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1.09 million shares with $172.84M value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $135.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.03. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc acquired 6,742 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 131,558 shares with $23.16M value, up from 124,816 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $122.05B valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 1,105 shares to 2,942 valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) stake by 31,606 shares and now owns 6,575 shares. Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.04% below currents $194.14 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,047 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 5,629 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parkside State Bank And Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 173,557 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Communications Mi Adv has 0.7% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,027 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested in 0.51% or 298,313 shares. Freestone Limited Company owns 17,083 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 16,254 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 1.32M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.66% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc invested in 4.80M shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,660 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 24,613 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.21 million for 186.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 105,458 shares to 11.73M valued at $528.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 80,526 shares and now owns 5.78M shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.36’s average target is 25.72% above currents $149.03 stock price. Salesforce.com had 21 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 26,354 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 310,847 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 159,017 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 855,750 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc holds 2,912 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 25,814 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,850 shares. 3,575 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,833 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) reported 184,823 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 450 are held by Hanson And Doremus Invest. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 148,825 shares.