Vigilant Capital Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Raised as Share Price Rose; Matrix Asset Advisors Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 6.39 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 935.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 67,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 7,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $230.72. About 1.64M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd owns 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,073 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,167 shares. American National Ins Tx has invested 1.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company holds 3.72M shares. Bailard owns 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,742 shares. Davenport & Ltd Com has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has 8,830 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Western Cap Mgmt has 5.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,944 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 1.08% or 18,868 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 1,836 shares. Cwh Mgmt holds 1.25% or 15,555 shares. Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated accumulated 16,846 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,470 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Management reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Oh reported 165,289 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 314,934 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,000 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.2% or 109,182 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 50,437 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 77 shares. Old Republic, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 6,233 shares. Montag A Assoc, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,550 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 24,380 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 712,186 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,402 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).