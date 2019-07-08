Vigilant Capital Management Position In Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) Was Upped; Keybank National Association Has Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $549,632

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 4,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 53,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 64,208 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) by 49.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 58,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 118,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 499,405 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 1,835 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 1,001 shares. 40,005 are owned by Smith Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Partnership. Connable Office Inc invested 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Fincl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 127,888 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 136 shares. Thomas Story Son accumulated 29,710 shares. 94,480 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas. Riverhead Cap Management Lc owns 8,371 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bp Plc invested in 0.22% or 45,000 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.44% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 144,342 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 1,198 shares. City Hldg owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,671 shares to 962,591 shares, valued at $124.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).