Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $12.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Prospector Partners Maintains Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 105,689 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 67,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $191.9. About 520,859 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75M for 14.11 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

