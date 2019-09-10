Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $12.17 Million as Share Value Rose; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 3.99 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc analyzed 67,971 shares as the company's stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 1.61M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.04M for 2.52 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.81M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 79,319 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 2.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Js Cap Mngmt Lc holds 73,000 shares. Knighthead Cap Ltd Llc reported 3.55% stake. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.13% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.82M shares. Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 52,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 443,302 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 17,889 shares. Redwood Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,360 are held by Kbc Nv. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Limited, Australia-based fund reported 9,980 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jennison Associates Ltd Co accumulated 281,989 shares. 16,840 were reported by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 29,686 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.49% or 9,690 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.19% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 89,284 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co holds 0% or 972 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.49% or 49,800 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% or 244,179 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

