Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted By $1.56 Million Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 218,470 shares with $12.68M value, down from 231,601 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 426,244 shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 261.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 27,802 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock rose 10.19%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 38,442 shares with $2.16M value, up from 10,640 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $159.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 762,734 shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,555 shares to 428 valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 143,210 shares and now owns 443,300 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated reported 0.16% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 67,018 shares. 846,279 are owned by Northern Trust. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 203,915 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 167,862 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 18,618 shares. Financial Counselors owns 188,287 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 6,288 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 8,650 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 218,470 were reported by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0% or 218 shares. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Chicago Equity Llc has invested 0.31% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has 12,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 37,696 are held by Royal London Asset.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) stake by 60,052 shares to 272,181 valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 114,008 shares and now owns 134,561 shares. Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.61 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. sold $70,545 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) on Monday, February 11. BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of stock. Another trade for 27,728 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by KEMPER DAVID W.

