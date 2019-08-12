Vigilant Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose; Polar Securities Has Upped Enbridge (Call) (ENB) Position by $21.60 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (ENB) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.92M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 935.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 67,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 7,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.58. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 186,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,328 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 54,307 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 337,946 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2,934 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 119 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 533,868 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Timessquare Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 36,605 shares. 2.96M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Barnett Co Inc holds 3,480 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 21,147 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 830 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 114,968 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 17,575 are owned by Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17,661 shares to 454,730 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,419 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES).