Vigilant Capital Management Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Miura Global Management Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $7.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $293.38. About 3.22 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 91,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 87,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $100.27. About 1.38 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 130,598 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 170,607 shares. 644 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 250,087 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,450 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 11,091 shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.21% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Glenmede Tru Na has 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,616 shares. New England Investment And Retirement Grp Inc Inc owns 0.2% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,229 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,079 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 310,546 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,131 shares to 218,470 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,718 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Commerce stated it has 178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). M&T Financial Bank Corp invested in 33,561 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,532 are owned by Miles Incorporated. 5,500 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clark Mngmt Gru holds 0.02% or 2,588 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gm Advisory Inc reported 3,653 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,003 shares stake. Hoplite Capital Mngmt LP reported 82,969 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited owns 101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crestwood Cap Management LP reported 18,792 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial has 225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40 million for 69.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.