Vigilant Capital Management Increases Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV); Farmers Trust Co Has Raised Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 269,599 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 263,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 3.24 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Engine Inspections Complete; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 14,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 67,234 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 52,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 4.00M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,023 shares to 152,068 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,966 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0% or 202 shares. Dupont Corporation has 11,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tctc reported 19,546 shares stake. 471 are held by Mufg Americas Holdings. Clean Yield Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Geode Cap Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.67M shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Company holds 235 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 50,087 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adirondack invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 299,797 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 18,065 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,745 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Partners.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,308 shares to 92,256 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,015 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muhlenkamp And Inc holds 2.84% or 92,163 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 22,660 shares. 160,620 were accumulated by Hendershot Invests. Whitnell &, Illinois-based fund reported 30,325 shares. 358,453 are held by Sather Finance Grp. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc reported 1.22 million shares. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,353 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 3,405 shares stake. Dsc Advsrs LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 19,635 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 55,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sit Inc reported 5,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Gru reported 186,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

