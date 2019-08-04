Vigilant Capital Management Increased Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Share Value Rose; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 91,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 87,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Answers Some Questions Zuckerberg Didn’t in Testimony; 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 30,930 shares. Callahan Ltd invested in 2,639 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,489 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,616 shares. 22,333 are owned by Nicholas Invest Prns L P. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.42% or 11,716 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,566 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 76 shares. Cap Research Invsts holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11.18M shares. Prudential Fincl owns 170,607 shares. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 928,772 shares. Corvex LP owns 2.65 million shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.