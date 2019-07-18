Vigilant Capital Management Increased Its Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) Stake by $371,115; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed Holding

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 172,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 5.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (ALXN) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, up from 106,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 173,112 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05M shares to 8,864 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,321 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin stated it has 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 6,689 shares. Whittier Tru reported 472 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 10,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% or 99 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has 142,343 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.61% or 13,885 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,775 shares. Glenmede Na has 7,532 shares. Raymond James Service Inc invested in 20,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.06% or 53,493 shares.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Sound Shore Says the Pharmaceutical Company is Driving Innovation – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion Receives FDA Approval for Label Expansion of Soliris – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion (ALXN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.20, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,031.71 down -19.63 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Augustine Asset has 7.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Partners Ltd has 274,982 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.58% or 16,424 shares. Lynch And Assoc In reported 155,107 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 3.68% or 100,181 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,350 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 457,403 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 38.41 million shares. 346,100 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kessler Grp Limited Liability, a Indiana-based fund reported 24,854 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,623 shares.