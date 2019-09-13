Vigilant Capital Management Increased Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) Stake By $722,625; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Just Eat plc (LON:JE) Last Week

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc acquired 15,375 shares as Activision Blizzard In Com (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 192,389 shares with $9.08 million value, up from 177,014 last quarter. Activision Blizzard In Com now has $42.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 10.92 million shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 826.60's average target is 17.98% above currents GBX 700.6 stock price.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 4,810 shares to 159,577 valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 43,638 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $59.36’s average target is 7.05% above currents $55.45 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 9. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Bank of America. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 139,963 shares. 4,433 were accumulated by Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Co. D E Shaw & reported 0.4% stake. Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Menta Capital Ltd Com invested in 6,188 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Accuvest Glob Advsr stated it has 0.24% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 1,153 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 271,487 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 110,176 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Prtn Lc holds 0.83% or 49,668 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,781 shares. Prudential Inc reported 801,749 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Co holds 117,684 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 50 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman.

The stock decreased 0.76% or GBX 5.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 700.6. About 299,222 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group Sees 2019 Base EBITDA C$200 Million to C$220 Million; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP – SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MLN TO $220 MLN INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.78 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 120.79 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

