Vigilant Capital Management Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) Upped as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Increased by $4.10 Million Its Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 70,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $183.1. About 1.64 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 24,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 755,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.91 million, up from 730,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 16.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.24% or 255,443 shares. 50 were reported by Field & Main Bankshares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 3,416 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,919 shares. Canal reported 65,000 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Huntington National Bank owns 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,987 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,266 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 4.05M shares. Thomas White reported 2,670 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0.25% or 2.29M shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,314 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 50,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Markel Corp has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Lp reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maplelane Limited Liability Corp owns 1 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP holds 2.29% or 445,000 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Com holds 85,718 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 757,895 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 403,431 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 30,000 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Com holds 1,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 72,903 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).