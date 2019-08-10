Vigilant Capital Management Holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed Its Position by $11.57 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 327,467 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 34895% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 279,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 279,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12 million shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 24/04/2018 – And more not great news here for $AZN- AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares to 254,761 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC).

