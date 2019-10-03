Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $321,960 as Market Valuation Declined; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Altarock Partners Cut by $17.66 Million Its Holding

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15 million, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $506.42. About 115,998 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 198,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13M, up from 193,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.71 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 274,490 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc holds 108,892 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambridge Invest Rech Inc has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 135,209 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,385 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co accumulated 8,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.24% or 15,879 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 61,165 shares. Kames Public Limited Co holds 32,860 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 490,436 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Brookmont Mngmt reported 49,837 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Blue Cap invested in 9,804 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares to 120,697 shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,068 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 18,498 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru Com holds 175,834 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated holds 0.08% or 186,952 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 21,493 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,395 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 155,200 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 21,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.05% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Evercore Wealth Ltd Company has 1,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11M and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.