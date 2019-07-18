Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Constellation Brand (STZ) Holding by $1.29 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Van Eck Associates Lifted Stake by $734,371

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 199.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 7,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 602,877 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,073 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 66,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200. About 133,483 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 21,609 shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 218,096 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4.20 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,784 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 4,646 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 7.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 521,231 shares. Waratah Advisors Ltd reported 36,525 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ci Investments Inc has 0.27% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pitcairn holds 39,319 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 55,978 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 1.21 million shares. New York-based Coatue Management Limited Com has invested 1.95% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 11,091 were reported by Trexquant Invest L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 45,043 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 20,621 shares to 42,934 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon holds 11,383 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has 59,402 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). U S Investors invested in 2,342 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has 43,488 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 34,972 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1.01M are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 27,069 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 2,296 shares. Allstate Corp holds 19,796 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Inc Ny owns 11,100 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 32,804 shares. M&R Mgmt Incorporated has 1,825 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 31,606 shares to 6,575 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.