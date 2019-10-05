Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $1.12 Million; Shares Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) Market Value Rose, Baldwin Brothers Decreased Holding by $305,373

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 152,068 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17M, down from 164,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 36,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 38,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,220 shares to 112,365 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Robecosam Ag holds 76,343 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Palladium Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,825 shares. 10 has invested 2.51% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.05% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cooke & Bieler Lp has 1.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 502,913 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co holds 0.62% or 48,697 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capital has invested 0.81% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 0.52% or 66,114 shares. L And S Advisors Inc stated it has 1,496 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 382 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 735,828 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.34M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,295 shares to 208,616 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 165,587 shares. Sei Investments has 127,610 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comml Bank holds 0.41% or 390,595 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kbc Group Nv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc reported 20,829 shares. Jones Finance Lllp invested in 21,588 shares. 14,057 are owned by Monetary Grp. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Gru stated it has 228,791 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 98,146 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 105 shares. 24,803 were accumulated by Riverpark Advsrs Lc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources's (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire" published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance" on September 26, 2019.