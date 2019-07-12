Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position; Wellcome Trust LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Valuation Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 5,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,255 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 136,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87 million, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 8.17M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CO HAS ALSO WITHDRAWN ITS IN-PRINCIPLE ACCEPTANCE OF JOHN BRIDGEMAN’S REVISED OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Had Ceconomy at Equalweight; 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 15/05/2018 – There is also potential value for media companies, “including sports team and rights owners,” Morgan Stanley said; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 124,496 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC).