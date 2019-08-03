Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) by $450,680; Huber Capital Management Upped Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $974,100

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 11,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 352,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 341,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 17,000 shares to 180,928 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 126,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,514 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 0.66% or 26,054 shares. Barr E S & Com owns 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,147 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc owns 73,911 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd reported 0.07% stake. 161,142 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Liability Company. Lpl Fincl accumulated 441,984 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 7,490 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ledyard Bancshares has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 94,000 shares. Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 12,228 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. California-based Payden & Rygel has invested 1.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Leavell Inv Incorporated reported 48,678 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 0.14% or 4,347 shares.