Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 30.42% above currents $34.15 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $47.5000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Mizuho New Target: $35.0000 55.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 218,470 shares with $12.68M value, down from 231,601 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 441,175 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.88 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 48.1 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.62M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways)

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.23M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,459 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Pinebridge Lp accumulated 70 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 5,762 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Vigilant Cap Ltd reported 1.77% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.31% or 137,319 shares. Fin Counselors Inc owns 188,287 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,804 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 25 shares. Parametrica Management stated it has 4,463 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 120,468 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 7,351 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity. Another trade for 1,156 shares valued at $70,545 was made by Callahan Daniel D. on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CBSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MOFG vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.