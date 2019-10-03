Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position By $13.38 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 362630% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc acquired 36,263 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 36,273 shares with $13.40 million value, up from 10 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc now has $29.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $390.44. About 440,983 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 227,943 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 651,199 shares with $125.68 million value, down from 879,142 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $498.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,419 shares to 125,320 valued at $16.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 3,590 shares and now owns 160,966 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,185 shares. Provise Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,500 shares. Provident Invest Incorporated reported 43,489 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,380 shares. Foundry Llc owns 876 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 15,131 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Peak Asset Ltd Com reported 1,097 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv reported 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 51,146 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 210,427 shares. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.05% or 2,306 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Johnson Fincl Gp has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $43500 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 8.00% above currents $390.44 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought 150 shares worth $55,250.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 27.23% above currents $174.6 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 7,222 shares to 40,414 valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 70,137 shares and now owns 120,537 shares. Quotient Technology Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 18,234 are owned by S&Co. Moreover, Arbor Investment Advisors Limited Co has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.9% stake. 10,467 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,099 shares. Senator Investment Group Ltd Partnership holds 1.40 million shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Mairs And holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,500 shares. 4,888 are held by First Bankshares Of Hutchinson. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 779 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 19,852 were accumulated by Johnson Financial.

