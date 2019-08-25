Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Its Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Holding by $526,075; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $5.85 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.54 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 18/03/2018 – Total Pays $1.45 Billion for Abu Dhabi Offshore Oilfield Stakes; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 9,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 44,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHANGE EXPANDED TO ALL COUNTRIES,IN ALL LANGUAGES; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares to 515,815 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).