Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Position by $14.08 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 12,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 2,942 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,419 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bounce Trade – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.96% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Finance has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242,653 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd reported 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 509,449 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation has 9,200 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 5,628 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 3.13% or 3,997 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancshares holds 6,311 shares. Filament Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 681 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.89% or 770 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 1.69% stake. Peak Asset Management Lc invested in 542 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 12,928 shares to 154,121 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 34,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,610 were reported by Peoples Svcs Corporation. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 45,445 shares. 21,629 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluecrest Mngmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 8,186 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co owns 222,408 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il owns 331,571 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Tctc Co invested in 8,706 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everence Capital Management has 27,799 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 151,360 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Matarin Management reported 62,779 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.34% or 922,219 shares. 52,650 were accumulated by Laffer Investments.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.