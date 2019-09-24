Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Position By $355,410; Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 67 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 55 sold and trimmed holdings in Cooper-standard Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.82 million shares, up from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cooper-standard Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 18.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc now has $51.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 887,079 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -1.77% below currents $101.12 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 36.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 44,000 shares. Trellus Management Company Llc owns 30,000 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.97% invested in the company for 214,458 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.71% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $711.56 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CPS’s profit will be $19.27 million for 9.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 267.74% EPS growth.