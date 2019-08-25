Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Stake as Stock Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Has Upped by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 67,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 210,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.99M, up from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,533 shares to 164,091 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 3,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 5,100 shares. Monetary Management Inc stated it has 0.69% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 158,209 were reported by Scout Invests. First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 0.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,776 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 311,961 shares or 0.05% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11,796 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153,775 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 30,372 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 69,859 shares. One Trading LP reported 17,933 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Co owns 6,265 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 9,980 shares. 4,129 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Crosslink Capital owns 75,621 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 230,100 shares to 252,600 shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,101 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 33,000 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blackrock Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8.42 million shares. Burns J W And Company Ny stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Metropolitan Life invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investment House Ltd Liability Company reported 9,355 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 81,827 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,257 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 485 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 26,891 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.87% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bessemer Inc reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 489,561 shares.