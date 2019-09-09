Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.55 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Community Health Systems (CYH)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 19,417 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 192,321 shares with $15.50M value, down from 211,738 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 4.43 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 66 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 67 sold and reduced stakes in Community Health Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 110.55 million shares, down from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 27.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Schwab Fundamental Us Small Company Etf (FNDA) stake by 16,967 shares to 497,973 valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Danone Sa Adr (DANOY) stake by 43,073 shares and now owns 858,917 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,479 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 347,139 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. South State Corporation stated it has 11,586 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 31,552 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 125,442 shares. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank holds 1.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,429 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,490 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,277 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company reported 45,022 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advsr Llc holds 90,308 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il has 169,282 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested in 2.36 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diversified Company owns 12,676 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 21.64% above currents $66.86 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.63 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $322.83 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 16.59% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. for 27.48 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 4.47 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 211,839 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has invested 0.28% in the stock. Hap Trading Llc, a New York-based fund reported 656,020 shares.