Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $663,669; Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Upped Stake by $926,172 as Stock Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 393,046 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.39M, up from 387,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 83,105 shares to 428,770 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 129,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.