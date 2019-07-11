Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Graham Has 1.32 Sentiment

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 71.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 2,419 shares with $269,000 value, down from 8,398 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $258.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Graham Corp (GHM) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 33 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 25 reduced and sold their positions in Graham Corp. The funds in our database now have: 7.41 million shares, up from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Graham Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) stake by 60,052 shares to 272,181 valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 14,533 shares and now owns 164,091 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 373,468 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 612,416 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,967 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Finance holds 0.7% or 3.77M shares in its portfolio. Peavine Cap Ltd reported 2,605 shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 2,153 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 29,523 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,682 shares. 234,640 were reported by Stack Mgmt. Heritage Mngmt holds 1.63% or 246,848 shares. Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 20,992 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,246 were accumulated by Martin And Tn.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.24 per share. GHM’s profit will be $494,039 for 99.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Graham’s Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Graham Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham Corporation’s (GHM) CEO Jim Lines on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $195.94 million. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 12,637 shares traded. Graham Corporation (GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP -FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 24% AND 25%; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 05/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Expected To Target Jimmy Graham; 05/04/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – EQUIPMENT DELIVERY FOR ORDERS IS PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Graham Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHM); 06/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers Re-Sign K Graham Gano; 15/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Brandon Graham has ankle surgery, could miss spring workouts; 12/04/2018 – Review: For the Martha Graham Company, Opposites Attract; 14/03/2018 – Graham Greene’s Iconic Novels Available Digitally for the First Time in the US

Ami Investment Management Inc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation for 9,113 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 713,556 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 149,146 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 187,313 shares.