Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Medicines Co (MDCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Medicines Co (MDCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 87 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 69 sold and decreased their stakes in Medicines Co.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 10,548 shares with $1.48M value, down from 13,228 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $335.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 15.3% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company for 3.64 million shares. Bridger Management Llc owns 2.84 million shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 5.34% invested in the company for 234,340 shares. The New York-based Slate Path Capital Lp has invested 4.91% in the stock. Antipodean Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares.



Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention; Ionsys, a fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system for the short term management of acute postoperative pain for adults requiring opioid analgesia in the hospital. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Minocin IV, an intravenous formulation of a tetracycline-class antibiotic used for the treatment of infections due to susceptible strains of designated gram-negative bacteria; and Orbactiv, an intravenous antibiotic used for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or caused or suspected to be caused by susceptible isolates of designated gram-positive microorganisms.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 17.21% above currents $126.95 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Inv Management Corp invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loeb Prtn reported 475 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,310 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management. Clough Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,089 shares. 3,996 are owned by Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.7% or 5,763 shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,108 shares. Dafna Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,400 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc holds 12,871 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested in 6,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palladium Partners Ltd invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windsor Cap invested in 9,127 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).