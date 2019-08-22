Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Its Us Bancorp (USB) Stake by $847,728; Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nwi Management LP Has Raised Stake

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 17,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 454,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 472,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 1.31M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $147.88. About 4.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) by 60,052 shares to 272,181 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C by 4,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).