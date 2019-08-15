Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $12.17 Million as Stock Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake Increased by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 67,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $199.88. About 248,130 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 42,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 96,825 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 54,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.69M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,654 shares to 91,186 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Danone Sa Adr (DANOY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.22% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2.72 million were accumulated by Amer Group Inc Inc. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 28 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,067 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 5,225 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 2,352 shares. Enterprise Services has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,800 shares. 390,486 are held by Frontier Capital Co Ltd Company. First Financial Corp In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 14,400 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 11,069 were reported by Platinum Investment. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 166,076 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 9,589 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought $147,350 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc accumulated 6,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Argent Tru owns 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 18,469 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 440 shares. Brookstone Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 10,918 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 67,630 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 44,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 13,083 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 15,980 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 423,634 shares. Platinum Management Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.04M shares stake. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 30,100 shares in its portfolio.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares to 384 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY).

