Vigilant Capital Management Cut Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS) Has 0.09 Sentiment

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 71.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,979 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)'s stock rose 22.21%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 2,419 shares with $269,000 value, down from 8,398 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $256.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 462 decreased and sold stock positions in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 491,079 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.99 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 14,533 shares to 164,091 valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 279,160 shares and now owns 279,960 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, January 9. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.